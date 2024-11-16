Open Menu

Uncle Kills Nephew In Property Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) An uncle fatally shot his nephew over a property dispute in village Tarakai on Saturday and escaped from crime scene.

According to Kalu Khan police, a man named Bilal lodged an FIR stating that his brother Ibrahim was found dead on a street in Dera Bazar village Taraki.

He said that their ancestral home, located in the same street, is currently occupied by his uncle Bakht Zameen.

Police has registered the case and started investigation.

