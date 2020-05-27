UrduPoint.com
Uncle Kills Niece For Honor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Uncle killed his 18-year old niece in the name of honor at Mohri Pur, suburban area of tehsil Kabeer Walla, rescue sources said Wednesday.

Identification of slain was held as Nadia Bibi, daughter of Falak Sher.

Killer fled away after committing crime.

His identification couldn't be revealed till filing of the report.

Corpse was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Kabeer Walla.

Local police started investigation.

