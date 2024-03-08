Uncle Kills Niece, Lover On Pretext Of Arranging Marriage
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Man killed his niece along with his fiance after inviting them his home on pretext of arranging their marriage.
DPO Umar Farooq took report over the heinous murder incident was surfaced late at night yesterday in Moza Chirg Bella in limits of Nawan Sher Sultan Police Station.
According to Irshad, father of the slain, Mubasher Irshad, the accused named Riaz, uncle of Rabia Batool, 18, called his niece along with his fiance, Mubasher Irshad, 25, at his home.
He said, Riaz assured his niece and her lover of arranging marriage that was otherwise facing hinderence in the family circle.
When the duo, boy and girl reached out the home, Riaz opened fire and killed them on the spot in what to be termed as honour killing.
Police said evidences were being collected by forensic teams with the bodies shifted to civil hospital for autopsy.
Umar Farooq said Friday all-out facts were being gathered in light of postmortum report and investigation to be finalized soon.
Recent Stories
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Women Day observed across northern Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Ruling granted to issue production orders for Senator Ejaz Chaudhry16 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment key to progressive, inclusive society: Munaza Goindi26 minutes ago
-
Murder convict given death sentence, accomplice life imprisonment36 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 observes Int'l women day46 minutes ago
-
Fauzia Waqar recognizes role of women in shaping future46 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz launches tree plantaion drive56 minutes ago
-
Woman ignites fire, suffers burn56 minutes ago
-
Two member UNICEF delegation visits DIG office56 minutes ago
-
Justice Malik Shahzad takes oath as new LHC CJ56 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid Hussain urges new govt to take all political parties on one page56 minutes ago
-
Korean envoy commends Aziz Jan Trust’s endeavor of equipping youth with modern IT skills1 hour ago