Uncle kills niece, lover on pretext of arranging marriage

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Man killed his niece along with his fiance after inviting them his home on pretext of arranging their marriage.

DPO Umar Farooq took report over the heinous murder incident was surfaced late at night yesterday in Moza Chirg Bella in limits of Nawan Sher Sultan Police Station.

According to Irshad, father of the slain, Mubasher Irshad, the accused named Riaz, uncle of Rabia Batool, 18, called his niece along with his fiance, Mubasher Irshad, 25, at his home.

He said, Riaz assured his niece and her lover of arranging marriage that was otherwise facing hinderence in the family circle.

When the duo, boy and girl reached out the home, Riaz opened fire and killed them on the spot in what to be termed as honour killing.

Police said evidences were being collected by forensic teams with the bodies shifted to civil hospital for autopsy.

Umar Farooq said Friday all-out facts were being gathered in light of postmortum report and investigation to be finalized soon.