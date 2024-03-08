Open Menu

Uncle Kills Niece, Lover On Pretext Of Arranging Marriage

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Uncle kills niece, lover on pretext of arranging marriage

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Man killed his niece along with his fiance after inviting them his home on pretext of arranging their marriage.

DPO Umar Farooq took report over the heinous murder incident was surfaced late at night yesterday in Moza Chirg Bella in limits of Nawan Sher Sultan Police Station.

According to Irshad, father of the slain, Mubasher Irshad, the accused named Riaz, uncle of Rabia Batool, 18, called his niece along with his fiance, Mubasher Irshad, 25, at his home.

He said, Riaz assured his niece and her lover of arranging marriage that was otherwise facing hinderence in the family circle.

When the duo, boy and girl reached out the home, Riaz opened fire and killed them on the spot in what to be termed as honour killing.

Police said evidences were being collected by forensic teams with the bodies shifted to civil hospital for autopsy.

Umar Farooq said Friday all-out facts were being gathered in light of postmortum report and investigation to be finalized soon.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Station Marriage Man Circle Family Love

Recent Stories

PCB to appoint permanent security officer for nati ..

PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team

47 minutes ago
 PM announces compensation package for rain-hit peo ..

PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK

1 hour ago
 IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another e ..

IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment

1 hour ago
 International Women’s Day being observed today

International Women’s Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC ..

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ

2 hours ago
 United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exch ..

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood

3 hours ago
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJ ..

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

4 hours ago
 UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facil ..

UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

15 hours ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan