Uncle, Nephew Killed In Firing Over Old Enmity
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 08:16 PM
In a tragic incident on Friday, an ongoing personal feud turned deadly in the village of Nimat Khel, near Tank, where an uncle and his nephew were shot dead during an exchange of gunfire
According to police sources, the dispute between the two parties had been simmering for some time. On Friday, when they encountered each other in the village, both sides opened fire.
As a result, Abdul Malik (uncle) and Bahadur Zaman (nephew) sustained fatal injuries.
Rescue 1122 spokesperson confirmed that emergency teams reached the location promptly and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital. Unfortunately, both succumbed to their wounds.
Following post-mortem procedures, the bodies were handed over to the respective families. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
