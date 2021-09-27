The uncle of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Trade and Industry, Abdul Karim has passed away, on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The uncle of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Trade and Industry, Abdul Karim has passed away, on Monday.

His funeral prayer would be offered on Tuesday in Tor Dhair Bazar, Takht Bhai, district Mardan at 10:00am.

Meanwhile, business community related to trade and industry sector has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of uncle of Abdul Karim.