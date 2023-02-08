Uncle Of Former Provincial Minister Anwar Zaib Khan Killed In Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 08:32 PM
An uncle of former provincial minister Anwar Zaib Khan was killed in a firing that occurred in Tehsil Khar, here on Wednesday
BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :An uncle of former provincial minister Anwar Zaib Khan was killed in a firing that occurred in Tehsil Khar, here on Wednesday.
The firing that took place in a house situated in village Nawe Kale, killed Khalil Khan and injured his grandson, Ejaz.
Reason behind the incident was stated to be a family dispute. Police has stated investigation into the case.