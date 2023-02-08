Uncle of former provincial minister Anwar Zaib Khan killed in firing

An uncle of former provincial minister Anwar Zaib Khan was killed in a firing that occurred in Tehsil Khar, here on Wednesday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :An uncle of former provincial minister Anwar Zaib Khan was killed in a firing that occurred in Tehsil Khar, here on Wednesday.

The firing that took place in a house situated in village Nawe Kale, killed Khalil Khan and injured his grandson, Ejaz.

Reason behind the incident was stated to be a family dispute. Police has stated investigation into the case.