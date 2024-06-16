Uncle Of Journalist Nisar Ali Khan Passed Away
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Chief Coordinator Attock Press Club (Registered), district reporter APP, well-known journalist Nisar Ali Khan's uncle Haji Ghulam Sarwar passed away.
His funeral prayer was offered at Dhok Shahdher Hazro in which political, social, journalistic and religious personalities, senior lawyers, police officers and hundreds of people from across the district participated. The deceased was buried in the local cemetery after performing the funeral prayers
