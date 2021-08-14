UrduPoint.com

Uncle, Three Nephews Killed In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Uncle, three nephews killed in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Four people were killed in an armed clash occurred between two groups during a Jirga held in Wateezai area, on the outskirts of Kurram merged district on Saturday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tahir Iqbal said two groups were holding a Jirga at Village Sanghroba when both resorted to firing at each other over an issue.

As a result of the firing, four people from the Malik Khiali group were killed on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to Sadda hospital for completing medical legal formalities. They were identified as Abdur Raheem-a brother of Malik Khiali and his three nephews Aamir, Saddam and Musavir. Later they were buried in their ancestral graveyard.

Police have registered a case and started a search operation to arrest the killers who managed to escape from the crime scene.

