Uncle Turned Out To Be Killer Of Newborn

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Uncle turned out to be killer of newborn

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A man turned out to be the killer of her newly born niece, in the limits of city Tandlianwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that a 15-days-old Dua Fatima went missing from a cradle in her house in Mohallah Mubarakpura Tandlianwala and her parents searched her here and there but in vain.

They reported the matter to police.

In the meantime, some area people spotted the body of baby lying in sewerage channel passing near the house and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem.

On suspicion, the police took Asghar, the uncle of newly born baby into custody who confessed to killing her niece. He told the police that he committed the crime as he thought that girls in hisfamily were a bad omen for future.

Further investigation was underway.

