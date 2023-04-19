Unconscious man recovered from canal

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Rescuers recovered a man in the unconscious state from Nu-bahar bridge near Vehari road today's morning.

According to the spokesman, helpers rushed from the nearby rescue station after receiving a call, and they successfully fished out the person from the deep water.

The police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed immediately.

Earlier the man, presumed to be in middle age, was suspected dead. However, he was declared to be alive when got checked professionally on the spot.

The person concerned was removed to Nishtar Hospital for emergency treatment by rescuers.