Uncontrollable Inflation Continued In Peshawar, Garlic Hits 1400 Marks Per Kg

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Uncontrollable inflation continued in Peshawar, garlic hits 1400 marks per kg

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The garlic hit an all-time high in the vegetable market and is being sold at Rs. 1400 per kg as the uncontrollable inflation continued in both the vegetable and fruit markets, while the attempt by district administration officials to fix the rates of various food items miserably failed.

The prices of onion 155, tomato 90, kachalu 150, green chili 130, and capsicum will reach 250 rupees per kg. The garlic jumped to Rs. 1400, lemon 150, potato 130, cauliflower 110, bhandi 120, tenda 150, and karela 100 per kg are being sold in the vegetable market.

In fruits, mango 290, peach 280, Apple 320, pomegranate 320, pear 210, and banana 160 rupees per dozen are being sold. The price of live chicken per kilogram has started to decrease. The price of live chicken in the market has increased to Rs. 365 per kg.

APP/ijz/1400

