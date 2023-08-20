Uncontrolled diabetes, high BP can lead to serious stroke disabilities , Cardiologist warn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Health expert Sunday stressed for public awarness about 'stroke prevention' precautionary measures against sedentary lifestyle, uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure which can lead to serious physical disabilities.

Renowned Cardiologist Major General (Retd.) Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kayani, taking to ptv news channel said that adults with diabetes are more likely to have a stroke than people who do not have diabetes, adding, prevention and treatment of stroke is possible.

Dr Azhar said we need to prevent schoolchildren and college students from having strokes as they were more prone to this disease due to being obese and overweight, becoming diabetics and hypertensive because of sedentary lifestyle and consuming junk food.

Replying a question, he replied that through awarness drives and with the help of government we can establish special stroke units at each hospital by training doctors and paramedics.

He advised that public should be aware of risk factors, conduct yearly health screenings and asked those with one or more risk factors to opt for the stroke risk calculator test, which tabulates the likelihood of a person getting a stroke in the next ten years.

To another question, he said high salt consumption is a major issue among public, adding, strokes occur suddenly and the damage takes place very quickly, and the longer it takes a person to get medical assistance.

People with uncontrolled diabetes have a higher chance of stroke, which can cause serious health problems and disabilities, he said, adding, we can reduce the risk of stroke if we monitor and regulate your blood glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol and weight.

Talking about stroke signs, he explained if a person is having difficulty in speaking, his one side is paralyzed and difficulty in walking and confusion, these are signs and symptoms of having stroke and such patients should immediately be shifted to stroke units.