Uncontrolled screen addiction leading to psychological health challenges for youngsters: experts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Health experts on Friday warned for uncontrolled use of social networking sites among youngsters which can lead to exposure for risky content, changes in behavioral patterns, feeling of inferiority, cyber bullying, resulting in grave mental health challenges and illnesses.

"Prolonged screen time is not only effecting children's physical activity levels but could also have long-lasting effects on their eyesight," experts said while speaking to a private news channel.

Motivational Speaker Dr Javed Iqbal explained that social media has become a daily habit in most people's lives and individuals across different age groups are becoming an addiction for using social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter for communication and networking sites.

He added that social networking sites are now more addictive than cigarettes and alcohol and it can have an overall negative effect on young people's mental health.

Social media can create unrealistic views of people's lives, leading to peer pressure and unhealthy comparisons for kids, he said, adding,internet use has likely increased for kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged that the parents give their children must be balanced against the need to monitor their activities without violating their privacy.

Mostly, parents are not required to track everything their children do online, he said, adding, parents, however, must be on the lookout for signs that their child's social media usage is negatively impacting their mental health.

Children and youngsters' mental health can be adversely impacted by social media usage, he mentioned.

He said there is a range of consequences, including anxiety, childhood depression, body image concerns, self-harm, and substance abuse.

A Psychologist Dr. Fareda Zeab said that no doubt today's children have grown up with a vast array of electronic devices at their fingertips and they can not imagine a world without using long hour screen time.

Too much time engaging in sedentary activity, such as watching tv and playing video games, can be a risk factor for becoming overweight and aggressive behaviour issues.

The use of electronic devices prior to going to sleep makes it not only more difficult to fall asleep, but also disrupts sleep during the night, and causes poorer quality sleep, she mentioned.

Parents need to encourage children to engage in other activities important to their health and development and to establish positive media viewing habits that will keep their visual, mental and physical health in check, she added.