Uncontrolled vehicle runs over three school-going sisters in Gilgit Basin

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A tragic accident occurred near Basin Police Station in Gilgit where an out-of-control vehicle ran over school-going children, resulting in the deaths of three young girls and serious injuries to four others.

According to initial reports, the deceased girls belonged to the same family.

Names of the deceased are Alia, 10 years old,Asma, 13 years old,Maheen, 9 years old,Local residents rushed the injured to a nearby hospital in private vehicles before rescue teams arrived. Police have initiated an investigation into this unfortunate incident.