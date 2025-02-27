Open Menu

Uncontrolled Vehicle Runs Over Three School-going Sisters In Gilgit Basin

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Uncontrolled vehicle runs over three school-going sisters in Gilgit Basin

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A tragic accident occurred near Basin Police Station in Gilgit where an out-of-control vehicle ran over school-going children, resulting in the deaths of three young girls and serious injuries to four others.

According to initial reports, the deceased girls belonged to the same family.

Names of the deceased are Alia, 10 years old,Asma, 13 years old,Maheen, 9 years old,Local residents rushed the injured to a nearby hospital in private vehicles before rescue teams arrived. Police have initiated an investigation into this unfortunate incident.

Recent Stories

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

58 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

1 hour ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

5 hours ago
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

11 hours ago
 UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

12 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

13 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

13 hours ago
 Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

13 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Res ..

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan