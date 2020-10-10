Undemocratic elements gathered at PDM to save looted money: Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday termed the opposition parties' Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an unnatural and artificial as undemocratic elements gathered at one platform to protest their looted wealth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday termed the opposition parties' Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an unnatural and artificial as undemocratic elements gathered at one platform to protest their looted wealth.

Talking to ptv, he claimed that PDM would be divided in different groups in the near future because the opposition leaders had made this alliance to protest their ill-gotten money.

The SAPM said the opposition was in grief and sorrow for not getting National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the opposition parties has no public support to hold protest demonstrations or sit-ins in the country to achieve their nefarious and reprehensible designs.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had already divided in two groups one was leading by Maryam Nawaz and other Shehbaz Sharif. The Pakistan Peoples' Party government was totally failed in resolving the problems being facing by the people of Sindh province, he added.