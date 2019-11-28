Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the undemocratic elements tried to create undue media hype on the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the undemocratic elements tried to create undue media hype on the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Talking to a private news channel, she said anti-state elements had been defeated this day and the democracy had won.

She said the Federal cabinet had approved the amendment in the Rule 255 for the extension in the tenure of the COAS and this practice was also followed by the past regimes.

She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always respected the judiciary and its verdicts throughout the history.