UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Undemocratic Elements Try To Create Undue Hype On COAS's Extension: Zartaj Gul

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:52 PM

Undemocratic elements try to create undue hype on COAS's extension: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the undemocratic elements tried to create undue media hype on the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said the undemocratic elements tried to create undue media hype on the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Talking to a private news channel, she said anti-state elements had been defeated this day and the democracy had won.

She said the Federal cabinet had approved the amendment in the Rule 255 for the extension in the tenure of the COAS and this practice was also followed by the past regimes.

She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always respected the judiciary and its verdicts throughout the history.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Democracy General Qamar Javed Bajwa Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sports festival of Punjab Motorway police conclude ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Detains Another Suspect in Moscow July Rall ..

4 minutes ago

Vietnamese Court Sentences 11 People to Death for ..

4 minutes ago

3rd aesthetic surgery workshop from Dec 26

4 minutes ago

Top Turkish Diplomat Accuses France's Macron of Su ..

4 minutes ago

General Bajwa is an honest and upright person, who ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.