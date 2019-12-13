Undemocratic, non parliamentary language being used to pull down democratic government: Sheikh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid has said undemocratic and non-parliamentary language is being used to pull down elected government.He said this while talking to media men here at Rawalpindi railway station Friday.He went on to say NAB recovery is coming.

Good news will come from NAB. Money will also come to Pakistan.He held Asif Zardari has been granted bail. It is a good thing.He underlined " Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari was 18 years old when he was director of 5 companies.It is incumbent on all parties to bring election commissioner with consultations.

Muslims are being besieged all over India in addition to Kashmir.

The lawyers-doctors clash has created mournful situation. The students clash in Islamabad is also a tragic incident.He claimed that inflation will scale down within three months.

Government has stabilized the economy. Now the country will head towards betterment. We are bringing free trade policy.He said we are going to run Raiwind train."I will talk to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for facilities to government employees from grade 1 to 16.

We are running freight trains ranging between 12 to 15."I am not seeing good in connection with permission for Maryam Nawaz to go abroad", he remarked.Improvement will come in country situation till March, he observed.