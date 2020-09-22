UrduPoint.com
Undemocratic Structure Of Political Parties Hinders Democracy' Prevalence: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that the undemocratic structure of the political parties hindered the prevalence of modern democracy in the country.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that "the biggest obstacle to the modern democracy in Pakistan is the undemocratic structure of the political parties which is based on discretion rather than merit-based leadership".

"Is it a democratic process for Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto to lead the parties directly? How can democracy comes in the country when the political leaders are not willing to ensure it?, Chaudhry Fawad questioned.

More Stories From Pakistan

