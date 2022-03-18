UrduPoint.com

Undemocratic Tactics Being Used To Overthrow Govt: Minister Shabbir Ali Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 12:24 PM

Undemocratic tactics being used to overthrow govt: Minister Shabbir Ali Qureshi

Minister of State for Housing and Works Shabbir Ali Qureshi said undemocratic tactics were being used to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Housing and Works Shabbir Ali Qureshi said undemocratic tactics were being used to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

But defeat was opposition's destiny, he said after inaugurating the up-graded Rural Health Center here on Friday.

He said the performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team has pushed opposition on defensive position. He hoped that opposition doesn't succeed in its nefarious design despite following unethical practices. The minister also recalled that he had promised to provide better healthcare facilities to people of Daira-e-Din Panah at a cost of Rs 90 million. There was a demand for construction of a funeral home here and work on it would be started soon, he said.

