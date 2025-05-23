- Home
Undeniable Evidence Of Indian-Backed Terror In Balochistan: Minister Of State For Law And Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that India was directly involved in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the confessional statement of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is undeniable evidence.
He condemned the Indian deliberate campaign to malign Pakistan despite overwhelming evidence pointing toward Indian-backed attacks across the world.
“What could be a bigger proof than Kulbhushan Yadav himself admitting he supported insurgency and terror activities in Pakistan? He is the face of Indian state-sponsored terrorism,” he said.
He referenced recent terrorist incidents in Khuzdar and Nushki, saying they follow a clear pattern of foreign-sponsored violence. “In just the past month, several attacks targeting innocent laborers and civilians have exposed the operational footprint of Indian-backed terrorists in Balochistan,” he added.
Malik said India has openly acknowledged its activities in Balochistan, and that the ‘fitna’ (evil) of India and extremist insurgents will be crushed under the National Action Plan.
Regarding counter terrorism efforts, he noted that Operation Azm-e-Istehkam is underway and reaching its final stages.
He stressed the importance of intelligence-based and kinetic operations, as well as the need for centralized intelligence sharing mechanisms to ensure a coordinated response.
“We are developing a central intelligence repository to decode threats in real time and respond swiftly,” he said.
On the foreign policy front, he said that a high-level Pakistani delegation is engaging with international counterparts to present Pakistan’s position on regional security.
He acknowledged the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and recent consultations with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, emphasizing that the country’s leadership is unified and clear-headed in its approach.
