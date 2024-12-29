Under-16 Free Winter Camps Held In Nawabshah
Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 09:30 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Under-16 free winter camps held at Nawabshah were in progress for the seventh consecutive day under the auspices of the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department supervised by District Sports Office Shaheed Benazirabad.
Qualified coaches provided oral and practical training to the young players in various games.
District Sports Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Rahim Rajput visited the training camp and while talking to the players said that sports coaches have the status of teachers and their respect and honour is essential.
He said that only by following the instructions they give regarding games can one become a good player. He said that the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department has provided an opportunity for the young players to improve their sports skills and become the best players and bring glory to the country and nation.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in ..
179 confirmed dead out of 181 aboard in South Korean plane crash in Muan
Jordan condemns incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque, holds Israel responsible
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iranian Foreign Minister
Jazirah Aviation Club light plane crashes, killing two
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over plane crash victim ..
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Under-16 free winter camps held in Nawabshah2 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign kicks off in Balochistan from Tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
Cold, cloudy forecast for Lahore3 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif always think for welfare of people: MNA Kheeal43 minutes ago
-
Pushcart bazaar to be setup on Jhang Road43 minutes ago
-
Strict measures to be taken for safe transportation of sugarcane: RTA secretary53 minutes ago
-
Prisoners painted works of art displayed at exhibition53 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Burewala to oversee 'Clean Punjab' initiative53 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to beef up security for new year night1 hour ago
-
10.5Kg hashish recovered from Doha-bound passenger1 hour ago
-
Saleem Khoso for improving roads infrastructure as top priority of govt2 hours ago
-
Kurram dispute nears resolution as major points finalized: Barrister Saif2 hours ago