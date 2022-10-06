UrduPoint.com

Under 16, Street Children Team To Play Football World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Under 16, street children team to play Football world cup

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on PM's Youth Affairs Ms. Sheeza Fatima Khawaja has said that a street children team from Pakistan will play under-16 football world cup this year from October 7 to 15 in Qatar and government will provide complete assistance to these children.

Addressing a press conference here at Nation Press Club (NPC) on Thursday, she said that street children were the asset of the nation and government will continue to support and groom them as they are being earning good name for the country and nation.

She expressed gratitude of Muslim Hands, an NGO, for taking the guardianship of street children team and said 3 children of them were participating in camp organized by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in Lahore from Thursday.

She said sports were the key analyzer to reform the character and grooming of children and the initiative was a fantastic step towards eradication of child labor and development of future generations.

She further said that 8 children of the "street children foot team" were selected in Football federation's approved team to play football world cup and stressed that there should be women representation as well in the football world cup.

She disclosed that President Arif Alvi had also met these children yesterday and appreciated the effort to bring these children into mainstream.

She said Prime Minister Youth program was started by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2013 which was rename as KAMIYAB JAWAN program by the previous regime however this government will continue this with old name for the welfare of youth.

More Stories From Pakistan

