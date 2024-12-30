Under-16 winter coaching camp concludes successfully in Tando Adam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Under-16 Winter Coaching Camp, organized at the Tando Adam Sports Stadium with the support of the Sindh Government’s Department of Sports, concluded successfully.

The week-long camp provided training in table tennis and volleyball to local students, aiming to promote physical activity among youth and reduce excessive screen time on mobile devices.

Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hunain Tarique Shahani graced the occasion as the chief guest. He emphasized the importance of reviving sports for a healthier society. "To reduce the burden on hospitals, we must revitalize our playgrounds. It is encouraging to see children stepping away from mobile phones and returning to sports fields," he said, appreciating the Sindh Government's initiative as a commendable effort to promote physical activities among young people.

District Sports Officer Kainat Qamar, speaking to the media, highlighted that this was the first time winter coaching camps had been organized across all districts of Sindh. "Seeing the students' enthusiasm and interest, we will request the sports department to arrange similar camps during the summer," she added.

At the closing ceremony, certificates were distributed among students and coaches. The event was attended by Abdul Rasheed Arain, volleyball coach Shahbaz Bajwa, table tennis coach Syed Zohaib Hasan and others.

The Participants and organizers expressed hope that such camps would continue to be organized, providing emerging players in the region with opportunities to hone their skills.