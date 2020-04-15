UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Under 18th Amendment, Provinces Free To Make Decisions: Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Under 18th Amendment, provinces free to make decisions: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that all provinces were free in making their own decisions as 18th Amendment guaranteed their constitutional powers.

In a tweet, she said that Sindh government should take decisions which it thought were best in accordance with the situation of the province.

She said there was no restriction on the part of federal government on extension of the lockdown.

She said that protection of the people of Pakistan was top priority of all of the government.

She said that the Federal government would continueto play its role and responsibility in helping the provinces in making the steps taken to control the spread of coronavirus more effective.

As Prime Minister of Pakistan it was topmost priority of Imran Khan to ensure protection of the rights of the people of all the federating units.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan All Government Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on im ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

UN praises UAE’s support for African countries d ..

10 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.