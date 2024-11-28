Under-20 hockey matches held in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) In District Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth sports Festival, the magnificent hockey competition were held at Askari Hockey Stadium, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon was chief guest on the occasion.

According to the details, three hockey matches were played at Askari Hockey Stadium out of which, the first match was played between Shah Waliullah High school and Afzal Shah High School, which was tied by two goals each.

The second match was played between DC High School and New Society High School, which New Society High School won by eight goals to zero. The third match was played between Municipal High School and Concept High School, which Municipal High School won by four goals to two. Chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon distributed trophies among the players who displayed the best game.

