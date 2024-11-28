Under-20 Hockey Matches Held In Nawabshah
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) In District Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth sports Festival, the magnificent hockey competition were held at Askari Hockey Stadium, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon was chief guest on the occasion.
According to the details, three hockey matches were played at Askari Hockey Stadium out of which, the first match was played between Shah Waliullah High school and Afzal Shah High School, which was tied by two goals each.
The second match was played between DC High School and New Society High School, which New Society High School won by eight goals to zero. The third match was played between Municipal High School and Concept High School, which Municipal High School won by four goals to two. Chief guest, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon distributed trophies among the players who displayed the best game.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog13 minutes ago
-
Preparations for 7th agriculture census reviewed16 minutes ago
-
Acting Chairman lauds Islamic Relief's humanitarian efforts in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Jirga bans people’s movement after 09:00 p.m. in Bajaur26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests33 minutes ago
-
96 properties sealed, multiple demolished in LDA operation36 minutes ago
-
Tube-wells to be solarized in Tank’s city: DC36 minutes ago
-
New sanitation model to develop beautiful face of Punjab: minister36 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends enrollment deadline till Dec 536 minutes ago
-
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad42 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for anti-polio drive in distt46 minutes ago
-
Robber shot dead46 minutes ago