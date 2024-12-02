Open Menu

Under-20 Sport Festival Concluded In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Under-20 Sport festival concluded in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) District Administration in collaboration with Sports Department, organized sports competitions in Under-20 Youth Sports Festival that concluded here today with spirit and enthusiasm at Bilawal Sports Stadium.

The closing ceremony was attended by Member Provincial Assembly, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider, Deputy Commissioner Sheharr Yar Gul Memon.

The ceremony was also attended by former Governor Rotary Club International Syed Tehzeeb-ul-Hassan Kazmi, District President Pakistan Peoples Party Muhammad Saleem Zardari, Mayor Municipal Corporation Qazi Abdul Rashid Bhatti, President Chamber of Commerce Dr.

Muhammad Ayub, Chairman Town Committee Sakrand Syed Munir Shah, citizens and journalists.

Member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider and Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon distributed trophies, sports materials and other prizes among the teams. Tableau were presented by school children at the closing ceremony.

Tug of war, races and other sports competitions were displayed at the closing ceremony.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Governor Sports Martyrs Shaheed Provincial Assembly Rashid Sakrand Chamber Pakistan Peoples Party Commerce

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

6 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan