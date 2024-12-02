Under-20 Sport Festival Concluded In Nawabshah
Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) District Administration in collaboration with Sports Department, organized sports competitions in Under-20 Youth Sports Festival that concluded here today with spirit and enthusiasm at Bilawal Sports Stadium.
The closing ceremony was attended by Member Provincial Assembly, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider, Deputy Commissioner Sheharr Yar Gul Memon.
The ceremony was also attended by former Governor Rotary Club International Syed Tehzeeb-ul-Hassan Kazmi, District President Pakistan Peoples Party Muhammad Saleem Zardari, Mayor Municipal Corporation Qazi Abdul Rashid Bhatti, President Chamber of Commerce Dr.
Muhammad Ayub, Chairman Town Committee Sakrand Syed Munir Shah, citizens and journalists.
Member Sindh Assembly Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider and Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon distributed trophies, sports materials and other prizes among the teams. Tableau were presented by school children at the closing ceremony.
Tug of war, races and other sports competitions were displayed at the closing ceremony.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum
KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSDO calls for collective action to eliminate gender-based violence59 seconds ago
-
Education board issues schedule for 2025 annual exams for 9th, 10th grades1 minute ago
-
IHC adjourns case regarding Dr. Aafia's release till Jan 131 minute ago
-
FM 96, Federal Ombudsman air program to create public awareness1 minute ago
-
Punjab's first regulatory authority established to tackle inflation, encroachments : CM1 minute ago
-
Woman killed, three Injured in road accident2 minutes ago
-
Digital screens hurting reading habits: Dr Ravish2 minutes ago
-
199 moza jat digitized for revenue services in Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
Post-Promotion Statutory Training for senior civil Judges, judicial magistrates and Qazis commences12 minutes ago
-
Kinnow export on continuous decline due to climate change impacts, old age variety41 minutes ago
-
Eight more cases of chikungunya reported from Peshawar41 minutes ago
-
Kohat meeting addresses public concerns, MPA Dawood Khan Afridi42 minutes ago