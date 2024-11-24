Open Menu

Under-20 Sports Festival Begins In Shaheed Benazirabad District

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 10:10 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) A colorful opening ceremony of the Nawab Shah, District Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Sports Festival was held at Bilawal Sports Complex here on Sunday.

The sports festival was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon and PPP District President Muhammad Saalam Zardari. Officers of various departments of the district and citizens attended the opening ceremony in large number.

In his maiden speech, the DC said that the purpose of organizing the District Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Sports Festival was to provide healthy activities to the youth. He hoped that the players participating in the sports would go ahead and bring pride to the country and the district.

He said that the aim of organizing the sports festival by the district administration was to provide the youth an opportunity to prove their strength in the field of sports.

The DC said that the sports festival would also improve the mental development of children adding that the purpose of the sports was to develop the ability to compete among the youth community. He was confident that all the players would perform with enthusiasm.

Under the sports festival, various sports competitions including cricket, football, badminton, hockey, throwball are being organized and the sports competitions will continue till 1st December, the Deputy Commissioner said. He said that the winning teams would be awarded Sports equipment and other prizes by the district administration.

District Sports Officer Abdul Rahim Rajput said that players from Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls, various schools and colleges of the district were participating the sports festival.

