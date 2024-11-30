Open Menu

Under-20 Youth Sports Festival Bodybuilding Champion Competition Held In Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) District Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth sports Festival Bodybuilding Champion Competition was held at HM Khoja Auditorium Hall, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon was chief guest on the occasion.

Mr. Junior Shaheed Benazirabad Fardeen Baloch (Nawab Shah) and Mr. Shaheed Benazirabad Ali Raza Brohi (Skrand) were declared winners in the bodybuilding competitions.

In the junior class 50 to 55 kg, the first position was won by Zaheer Ali (Sindh Star Health Club Skrand), the second position was won by Fahad Baloch (Irfan Fitness Club Nawab Shah), the third position was won by Abdul Wasi (Smart Fitness Club Nawab Shah).

In the Junior Class 56 to 60 kg category, the first position was won by Wasay Brohi (Sindhu Health Club Nawabshah), the second position was won by Saddam Solangi (Sindh Star Health Club Skrand) and the third position was won by Muhammad Shahzeb (Fitness Vision Club Nawabshah).

In the Junior Class 61 to 65 kg category, the first position was won by Fardeen Baloch (Pakistan Fitness Club Nawabshah), the second position was won by Osama Mujahid (Workout Zone Health Club Nawabshah) and the third position was won by Fawad Ahmed (Faisal Health Club Nawabshah).

In the Junior Class 66 to 70 kg category, the first position was won by Hassan Baloch (Fitness Vision Health Club Nawabshah), the second position was won by Hassan (Fitness Vision Health Club Nawabshah) and the third position was won by Zulfiqar Chauhan (Sindh Star Health Club Skrand).

In the Senior Class 50 to 55 kg category, the first position was won by Abdul Wahab (Smart Health Club Nawabshah), the second position by Abdul Wahab (Faisal Fitness Club Nawabshah) and the third position by Samiullah (Smart Health Club Nawabshah).

In the Senior Class 56 to 65 kg category, the first position was won by Shabbir Arain (Irfan Fitness Club Nawabshah), the second position was won by Muhammad Sadiq (Irfan Fitness Club Nawabshah) and the third position was won by Aamir Abbasi (Sindh Star Health Club Skrand).

In the Senior Class 66 to 70 kg category, the first position was won by Ali Raza Brohi (Sindh Health Club Skrand), the second position was won by Muhammad Zakir (Workout Zone Club Nawabshah) and the third position was won by Salman Waswano (Qazi Brothers Fitness Club Daur).

In the Main Physique Class, the first position was won by Ali Raza (Sindh Star Health Club Skrand), the second position was won by Shabbir Arain (Irfan Fitness Club Nawabshah) and the third position was won by Muhammad Sadiq (Irfan Fitness Club Nawabshah).

