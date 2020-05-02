Under ADP, Work on 212 schemes of worth Rs. 2.77 billion underway in Sargodha

Under the annual development programme, work on 212 different schemes of various departments estimated at Rs. 2.77 billion was underway across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Under the annual development programme, work on 212 different schemes of various departments estimated at Rs. 2.77 billion was underway across the district.

51 Out of the total 60 schemes of Community Development Program Phase I estimated at Rs. 51.7 million have been completed, while funds for 73 schemes of phase-2 approved for an estimated Rs 50 million have been withheld due to the coronavirus.

Under the Prime Minister's Development Program, 35 out of 83 schemes of Phase-I have been completed while funds were also being released for 111 schemes of Phase-II. These schemes include development schemes of FESCO, Sui Gas, Highways and Public Health Engineering Departments.

This was disclosed in a meeting of the District Coordination Committee chaired by Member National Assembly Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema.The meeting was attended by MPAs Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema, Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Chaudhry Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Sardar Ghulam Ali Asghar Lahri, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, DPO Faisal Gulzar and officials of construction departments, health and education.

Meeting was informed that all the six schemes of Phase-I of 'Naya Pakistan Manzalay Asan' program have been completed in the district while Rs. 64.1 million has been proposed for 9 schemes of Phase-II. Similarly work on 265 schemes worth Rs. 89 million was underway under the Punjab Municipal Services Program.

Briefing about the law and order situation in the district, DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar said that 272 FIRs have been registered for violating pillion riding in lockdown.

The 21 points formulated by the government during Ramazan were being strictly implemented. A security plan has been drawn up for the 21st of Ramazan. He said that the police are currently on duty at the Corona Isolation Center, wheat procurement centers and mosques.

ADCR Meesam Abbas informed the meeting in a briefing regarding the wheat procurement drive that the wheat procurement drive has been going on in the district since April 15.He said that 13 procurement centers have been set up to achieve the set target of procurement of 135,400 metric tonnes of wheat adding that So far 2247 applications have been received from farmers and so far 633,252 bags have been issued.

At the meeting, Chief Executive Health Authority Dr. Rai Samiullah gave a detailed briefing on coronavirus and dengue situation. He said that 1155 suspected cases have been reported in the district so far and screening of all of them has been completed out of which 210 positive cases have been reported, while 822 have been sent home after clearance adding that forty-three positive patients have recovered and only one death has been reported from Corona.

He said that 80-bed intensive care unit at TB hospital and three field hospitals have been set up in l in the district for corona patients. In a briefing regarding the dengue campaign, he said that 500 indoor and outdoor teams of the health department were working and so far seven lakh houses have been surveyed for dengue larvae surveillance adding that Out of 1499 suspected places, dengue larvae have been found from 49 places and so far and 16 FIRs have been registered.