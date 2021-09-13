Under-age drivers, parents fined around Rs. 8.1 million in 11 days

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Karachi Traffic Police in its campaign against under-age drivers and those responsible for permitting under- age persons to drive, fined around Rs. 8.1 million challans to over 8000 under-age drivers and over 3000 parents/vehicle owners in last 11 days.

According to spokesman on Monday, Karachi Traffic Police during the campaign, launched under the directives of Sindh High Court, fined 8575 under-age drives and imposed challan of Rs. 42,87,500/- while 3901 parents/ vehicle owners were fined with challan of Rs. 39,01,000/- from September 2nd to 12th.

Moreover, 8247 vehicles were also confiscated during the drive.