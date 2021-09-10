Under-age drivers, parents fined with about Rs. 5.7 million in eight days

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police in its recently launched campaign against under-age drivers and those responsible for permitting under- age to drive fined over 6000 under-age drivers and over 2000 parents/ vehicle owners with about Rs. 5.7 million challan in past eight days.

According to spokesman on Friday, the Karachi Traffic Police during the campaign launched under the directives of Sindh High Court, fined 6218 under-age drives and imposed challan of Rs. 31,09,000/- while 2685 parents/ vehicle owners were fined with challan of Rs. 26,85,000/- from September 2 to 9.

Moreover, 5932 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.