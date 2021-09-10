UrduPoint.com

Under-age Drivers, Parents Fined With About Rs. 5.7 Million In Eight Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Under-age drivers, parents fined with about Rs. 5.7 million in eight days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police in its recently launched campaign against under-age drivers and those responsible for permitting under- age to drive fined over 6000 under-age drivers and over 2000 parents/ vehicle owners with about Rs. 5.7 million challan in past eight days.

According to spokesman on Friday, the Karachi Traffic Police during the campaign launched under the directives of Sindh High Court, fined 6218 under-age drives and imposed challan of Rs. 31,09,000/- while 2685 parents/ vehicle owners were fined with challan of Rs. 26,85,000/- from September 2 to 9.

Moreover, 5932 vehicles were also confiscated during the campaign.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh High Court Police Vehicles Vehicle Traffic September From Million

Recent Stories

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi

27 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, region ..

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, regional and domestic security envir ..

36 minutes ago
 College Professor found guilty of sexually harassi ..

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

41 minutes ago
 90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

57 minutes ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

57 minutes ago
 Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.