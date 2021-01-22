UrduPoint.com
Under Aged Biker Killed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 12:40 PM

Under aged biker killed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :An eleven-year-old boy riding a motorcycle was killed near Mahiwala in Ganda Singh Wala area near here on Friday.

According to police sources, Ali Raza, resident of Fitiwala, was on his way back from Ganda Singh Wala when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him at high speed.

Ali received severe injuries and died on-the-spot, without getting any medical assistance. The unidentified driver fled from the scene.

Police shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy. Further investigation was underway, the police said.

