Under-arrest Accused Shot Dead In District Courts
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Unidentified armed men shot dead an under-arrest accused, who was brought to the district courts here on Thursday.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took note and sought a detailed report from CPO into the incident.
Police said accused Shahbaz, son of Shahzad of Millat Town, was being taken to Bakshi Khana after appearing in the court by a police team when some unknown people opened fire on him. As a result, Shahbaz and his mother Salma Bibi suffered bullet injuries.
Shahbaz succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital while his mother is under treatment at allied hospital.
A police spokesperson said that the deceased Shahbaz was on judicial trial in a case No 3168/24 under CrCP 324, registered with Sargodha Road police station and he was brought to the court for appearance.
Acting CPO Abdul Wahab has constituted teams in the supervision of SP Lyallpur division to arrest the accused.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai
Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees
Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..
G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework
UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025
Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose
DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%
AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..
RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAHE launches faculty training programme for fresh PHDs at Lahore & Peshawar7 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of Latif Khosa's plea7 minutes ago
-
Mukesh Chawla orders crackdown on illegal dumpers in Karachi7 minutes ago
-
NUTECH launches campaign for industry-based education7 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan stresses ‘First Greeting, then Speech’ for people-friendly policing7 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to ensure patient safety in hospitals: Khawaja Salman7 minutes ago
-
JCP recommends nine names for appointment as Additional Judges LHC7 minutes ago
-
Under-arrest accused shot dead in district courts7 minutes ago
-
Seminar on fog, environment pollution held in GCGC Gulbahar17 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib conducts surprise visit to PS Golra17 minutes ago
-
Rauf Rind condoles demise of Prince Karim17 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi firing incident17 minutes ago