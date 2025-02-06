Open Menu

Under-arrest Accused Shot Dead In District Courts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Under-arrest accused shot dead in district courts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Unidentified armed men shot dead an under-arrest accused, who was brought to the district courts here on Thursday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took note and sought a detailed report from CPO into the incident.

Police said accused Shahbaz, son of Shahzad of Millat Town, was being taken to Bakshi Khana after appearing in the court by a police team when some unknown people opened fire on him. As a result, Shahbaz and his mother Salma Bibi suffered bullet injuries.

Shahbaz succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital while his mother is under treatment at allied hospital.

A police spokesperson said that the deceased Shahbaz was on judicial trial in a case No 3168/24 under CrCP 324, registered with Sargodha Road police station and he was brought to the court for appearance.

Acting CPO Abdul Wahab has constituted teams in the supervision of SP Lyallpur division to arrest the accused.

