Under-construction Bara kahu bridge collapses

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The girders of the under-construction bridge collapsed in the Bara Kahu area on Thursday, resulting in heavy traffic jams in the area.

According to a police spokesman, no casualty was reported as the girders collapsed while police and other rescue agencies reached the spot for a timely operation.

"The traffic officials are also present at the site to maintain traffic flow," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the under-construction shuttering of a bridge at Bhara Kahu bypass collapsed earlier on February 25, killing two laborers and injuring three others.