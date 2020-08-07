UrduPoint.com
Under Construction Brick Kiln Sealed In City Area

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:55 PM

Under construction brick kiln sealed in city area

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Environment protection department (EPD) Muzaffargarh Friday sealed an under construction brick kiln in city area and got the construction work stopped on public complaints in Sinawan.

Construction of Nadir Khan brick kiln was in progress in populated area in the middle of Sinawan city, in the suburbs of Muzaffargah.

EPD took notice of the public complaints, their protest and when the issue was highlighted on social media platforms. The under construction site was sealed and its construction was ordered to be halted for public safety.

