Under-construction building collapses in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) One laborer died and four others were injured when a two-storey under-construction building collapsed in shah Faisal colony number five in Karachi on early Wednesday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources said that an under-construction building suddenly collapsed in Karachi’s Faisal colony, as a result, laborers were trapped under the debris of the building, private news channel reported.

After being informed, rescue teams reached the spot and carried out rescue and relief activities. The injured were moved to a nearby medical facility.