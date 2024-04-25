Open Menu

Under Construction Building Sealed After Dengue Larvae Found

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM

Under construction building sealed after dengue larvae found

Anti- Dengue teams made inspection of various buildings and sealed an under construction building after dengue larvae found and served notices to hotel owners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Anti- Dengue teams made inspection of various buildings and sealed an under construction building after dengue larvae found and served notices to hotel owners.

Following the zero tolerance policy for violation of Dengue SOPs the Anti- Dengue teams headed by ADCG Muhammad Saif and Dr. Atta-ur- Rehman, Regional Director/District Program Coordinator EP&C District paid visit to various hotels, restaurants including water filtration plants, rooftop water tanks, water containers for birds and electric water coolers.

They also inspected the cemeteries. The teams were directed to accelerate Anti- dengue drive further.

Indoor and outdoor activities were checked, during which dengue larvae were found from the air cooler and water filtration plant, which were immediately destroyed, while larval siding activities were also carried out after removing standing water mechanically.

On this occasion, Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman issued instructions to teams to improve vector surveillance and hotspot coverages.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Hotel Visit From

Recent Stories

Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

15 minutes ago
 Immunization campaign to protect children from dea ..

Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing

15 minutes ago
 Action taken against officers not recovering 85% t ..

Action taken against officers not recovering 85% tax: Secretary

18 minutes ago
 Haiti transitional council sworn in after months o ..

Haiti transitional council sworn in after months of violence

16 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI foun ..

IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,

16 minutes ago
 Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia ..

Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out

25 minutes ago
Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barri ..

Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barrister Saif

16 minutes ago
 China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for sp ..

China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station

16 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes

Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes

17 minutes ago
 Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffi ..

Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike

19 minutes ago
 WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenu ..

WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenue generation

19 minutes ago
 Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets ..

Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets: Balochistan Governor

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan