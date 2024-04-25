Under Construction Building Sealed After Dengue Larvae Found
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM
Anti- Dengue teams made inspection of various buildings and sealed an under construction building after dengue larvae found and served notices to hotel owners
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Anti- Dengue teams made inspection of various buildings and sealed an under construction building after dengue larvae found and served notices to hotel owners.
Following the zero tolerance policy for violation of Dengue SOPs the Anti- Dengue teams headed by ADCG Muhammad Saif and Dr. Atta-ur- Rehman, Regional Director/District Program Coordinator EP&C District paid visit to various hotels, restaurants including water filtration plants, rooftop water tanks, water containers for birds and electric water coolers.
They also inspected the cemeteries. The teams were directed to accelerate Anti- dengue drive further.
Indoor and outdoor activities were checked, during which dengue larvae were found from the air cooler and water filtration plant, which were immediately destroyed, while larval siding activities were also carried out after removing standing water mechanically.
On this occasion, Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman issued instructions to teams to improve vector surveillance and hotspot coverages.
