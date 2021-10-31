UrduPoint.com

Under Construction Dams To Increase Water Storage Capacity By 21.837 Mln Acre-feet

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Under construction dams to increase water storage capacity by 21.837 mln acre-feet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The under-construction dams will increase country's total water storage capacity by 21.837 million acre-feet after completion.

Garuk Dam, Winder Dam, Papin Dam, and Pelar Dam having combined water storage capacity of 0.142 million acre-feet are all set to start functioning in the coming days.

While, Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Naulong Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam, Nai Gaj Dam, and Dawarat Dam having combined storage capacity of around 7.747 million acre-feet, were in the initial stages of development.

Similarly, the Government is also planning to build seven more dams including Hingol dam, Akhori dam, Shyok dam, Munda dam (Mohmand Dam), Tank Zam dam and Chiniot dam in the country.

These seven dams will add 13.948 million acres of storage capacity to the current water reservoirs in the country.

