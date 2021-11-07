UrduPoint.com

Under Construction Dams To Increase Water Storage Capacity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Under construction dams to increase water storage capacity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The under-construction dams will increase country's total water storage capacity by 21.837 million acre-feet after completion.

Garuk Dam, Winder Dam, Papin Dam, and Pelar Dam having combined water storage capacity of 0.142 million acre-feet are all set to start functioning in the coming days ' said official source.

While, Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Naulong Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam, Nai Gaj Dam, and Dawarat Dam having combined storage capacity of around 7.747 million acre-feet, were in the initial stages of development.

Similarly, the Government is also planning to build seven more dams including Hingol dam, Akhori dam, Shyok dam, Munda dam (Mohmand Dam), Tank Zam dam and Chiniot dam in the country.

These seven dams will add 13.948 million acres of storage capacity to the current water reservoirs in the country.

Related Topics

Water Dam Chiniot Tank Tangi All Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

1 hour ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

2 hours ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.