Under-construction Mirpur- Islamgarh Bridge project secures significant progress

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Apr, 2025) The much-awaited under-construction Mirpur-Islamgarh Rathoa-Haryam Bridge over Mangla Dam reservoir, which was lying abandoned for over last 11 years, is now swiftly moving towards its completion with due fast pace by the AJK government, it has been officially said.

The bridge, connecting Mirpur city to adjoining Islamgarh town, would significantly reduce travel time for hundreds of thousands of passengers the official sources told APP, adding the project was scheduled to be completed by the mid of next year.

The project, initiated in 2011 as part of the Mangla dam raising project, was stalled in 2015 due to the alleged mismanagement on the part of the stakeholders.

About 80 percent of the bridge’s construction had been completed but the project was stalled due to the non-construction of the 160-metre-long central span, they added.

After the approval of additional funds from Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) last year, work resumed on January 20, 2025.

Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) is engaged in the completion of the area's gigantic project, digging pillars in the marshy ground using German-made machinery, as the current water level is low in the Mangla Dam.

According to the project director, the last 125 meters of the bridge is being constructed under the balance bridge system to protect it from fluctuations in water levels and flood rails.

Initially, the project was estimated at Rs 1.3 billion, but with the passage of time and due to several obstacles, the cost has now exceeded Rs 9 billion.

The government has re-approved Rs 5.5 billion for the early completion of the bridge.

Praising the ongoing fast paced completion of the project, the local people said that the completion of the bridge would reduce the journey from Mirpur to Islamgarh Chakswari and other areas to greater extent bridging both of the adjoining thickly populated towns with Mirpur city.

