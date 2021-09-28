Under-construction schools to be completed soon: MPA Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Focal Person for Mega Projects MPA Asif Khan Tuesday said the under-construction Primary, middle and high schools would be completed soon under Ahya-e-Peshawar plan.

He was chairing a meeting held at his office regarding ongoing construction work on all governments' schools in PK-76, Pesahwar-II.

The meeting was attended by district education officers, communication and works planning officers and former representatives of local bodies.

MPA Asif Khan said in line with the vision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the leadership of PTI was engaged in providing all the basic amenities of life to the people across the province.

He directed timely completion of all ongoing construction projects of primary, middle, and high schools under Ahya-e-Peshawar plan, so that children could be provided the best educational facilities.