Under-construction Shuttering Of Bhara Kahu Bridge Collapses

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The under-construction shuttering of a bridge at Bhara Kahu bypass collapsed, leading to injuries to three laborers who were rescued after being trapped under the rubbles, police said.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has directed Chief Commissioner Islamabad to ensure completion of rescue operation at earliest.

He further directed to provide the best medical assistance to injured persons and also prayed for their early recovery.

The minister directed Chairman CDA to inquire about the reasons behind this incident and fix those responsible for it.

