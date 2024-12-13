Under-custody Accused Injured By Accomplices' Firing
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A criminal was injured when his accomplices resorted to firing in an attempt to free him from Sheikh Fazil police custody. The incident occurred near Chak No. 405/EB, leaving the detainee critically injured.
According to police, they were shifting Sabir alias Sabri, a notorious criminal, for an investigation when his armed accomplices ambushed the police vehicle. In an exchange of fire, the detainee sustained severe injuries, while the attackers managed to flee.
The injured suspect was immediately shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for treatment, while police have launched a vigorous manhunt to apprehend the fleeing suspects.
