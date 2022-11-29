Under custody accused killed, five injured in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :An under-custody accused was killed and five others critically injured when their rival fired at them in Donga Gali area of Abbottabad.

A police spokesman on Tuesday said six accused were being brought to the court for bail when their rivals fired at them in the vicinity of Bagnotar police station, killing one of the accused and injuring five others.

The accused named Dilpazeer died on-the-spot while five others including Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Altaf, Muhammad Naseer sustained critical bullet injuries. The assailants managed to flee the scene while the dead and injured were shifted Ayub Medical Complex Hospital.