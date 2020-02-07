UrduPoint.com
Under-custody Accused Killed In Encounter In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :An under-custody accused was killed during a shootout between police and his accomplices in Batapur area here on Friday.

Police said, on a lead of under-custody accused Amer Hussain, the police conducted a raid at Batapur area for the recovery of booty when his accomplices opened fire on the raiding police team.

The police also returned fire and during the shootout, the under custody accused received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot. His body was removed to themortuary for autopsy.

The accused was involved in many cases of dacoity.

