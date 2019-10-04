UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Under Developed Areas Need Attention: MPA Farrukh Shah

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:37 PM

Under developed areas need attention: MPA Farrukh Shah

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA Syed Furrukh Shah has said the development work in backward areas needs to be given priority to bring these areas at par with developed areas of the province

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA Syed Furrukh Shah has said the development work in backward areas needs to be given priority to bring these areas at par with developed areas of the province.

The under-developed areas, he added, not only require educational institutions and basic facilities but also require quality education to produce useful citizens in the society.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a Free Medical Camp at New Pind area on Friday. He said that setting up of indigenous small industries could help in generating employment opportunities at the local level. He said development at local level could bring about a change in the lives of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Employment

Recent Stories

KP govt extends contract employment of Munawar Sha ..

3 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 350, traded at Rs 87, 750 per ..

3 minutes ago

Court seeks Adiala Jail's reply on Asifa's plea

3 minutes ago

Sindh Education Department announces fresh schedul ..

12 minutes ago

Closing Rates of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ( ..

8 minutes ago

PM candidate quits parliament to run for London ma ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.