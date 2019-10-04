Under developed areas need attention: MPA Farrukh Shah

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA Syed Furrukh Shah has said the development work in backward areas needs to be given priority to bring these areas at par with developed areas of the province

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA Syed Furrukh Shah has said the development work in backward areas needs to be given priority to bring these areas at par with developed areas of the province.

The under-developed areas, he added, not only require educational institutions and basic facilities but also require quality education to produce useful citizens in the society.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a Free Medical Camp at New Pind area on Friday. He said that setting up of indigenous small industries could help in generating employment opportunities at the local level. He said development at local level could bring about a change in the lives of people.