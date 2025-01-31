Under Dhee Rani Programme, Mass Wedding Ceremony Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Under the initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a mass wedding ceremony was held on Friday as part of the 'Dhee Rani' program, where 59 couples were married off.
Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was taking practical steps to lay the foundation of a welfare state. The ceremony was attended by key figures including Secretary of Social Welfare Javed Akhtar, Commissioner of Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan, Regional Police Officer Dr. Shahzad Asif Khan, MPAs Mansoor Azam, Zakia Shah Nawaz, Barrister Taimur Baloch, Safdar Sahi, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Waseem, DPO Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, and other officials, as well as leaders of the PML-N.
The provincial minister presented each couple with a gift of Rs. 100,000 and essential household items.
All wedding expenses were covered by the Government of Punjab, while the district administration provided transportation for the newlywed couples and their families.
He also praised the organisation of the mass wedding ceremony in Sargodha, commending the efforts and cooperation of the Divisional and District Administrations. "The Punjab Dhee Rani programme is a historic step that will always be remembered in history," he said. "Thanks to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiative, parents are able to fulfill their religious duty towards their daughters, reflecting her unwavering spirit of public service."
The ceremony also featured a luncheon for the newlyweds and attendees, along with performances of traditional Jhoomar and Qawwali music. The event concluded with heartfelt prayers as the newlywed couples were bid farewell.
