UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Under DigiSkills, 312,000 Trainings Provided To Freelancing Entrepreneurs

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:50 PM

Under DigiSkills, 312,000 trainings provided to freelancing entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :A total of 312,000 trainings were provided to young freelancing entrepreneurs of Pakistan under the "DigiSkills" programme during the first year of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to the one year performance report of PTI's Naya Pakistan, an estimated amount of $14 million has been generated through the PTI government's intervention and support for the freelance ecosystem.

Youth mainstreaming by providing digital entrepreneurial ecosystem startups in five National Incubation Center's (NICs) have raised a collective investment commitment of Rs 1.3 billion from the local and international private sector companies.

More than 9,000 jobs have been created and revenue amounting to Rs 500 million has been generated by these.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Naya Pakistan Young From Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

36 minutes ago

Private sector engagement to attain SDGs invaluabl ..

51 minutes ago

On World Humanitarian Day, the UAE continues to ma ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

2 hours ago

Armed Forces Training Centres, Federal Police Scho ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s Al Ain FC sets sights on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.