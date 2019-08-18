Under DigiSkills, 312,000 trainings provided to freelancing entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :A total of 312,000 trainings were provided to young freelancing entrepreneurs of Pakistan under the "DigiSkills" programme during the first year of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to the one year performance report of PTI's Naya Pakistan, an estimated amount of $14 million has been generated through the PTI government's intervention and support for the freelance ecosystem.

Youth mainstreaming by providing digital entrepreneurial ecosystem startups in five National Incubation Center's (NICs) have raised a collective investment commitment of Rs 1.3 billion from the local and international private sector companies.

More than 9,000 jobs have been created and revenue amounting to Rs 500 million has been generated by these.