Under Durshal Project, Youth To Get Best Possible Training, Facilities: Advisor: Ziaullah Bangash

Under Durshal Project, youth to get best possible training, facilities: Advisor: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said Information Technology Board has sought applications from the startups candidates for next round of 'Durshal Project' till January 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Monday said Information Technology board has sought applications from the startups candidates for next round of 'Durshal Project' till January 31.

The applicants, he said, could also apply online on www.durshal.com, adding, under the Durshal Project, state of the art training and needed facilities would be provided to the learners in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Swat districts.

A monthly stipend of Rs 30000 would be provided to the successful application for which a total amount of Rs 12 million would be provided.

Zaiullah Bangash said to materialize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the Science and Information Technology sector was taking cogent steps to provide best possible training to the youth in IT field to make them self-reliant.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was extending total support to its youth in establishing their own businesses so employment opportunities could be created in the province. He said under the Durshal Project youth would be trained in materializing their business ideas.

He said making the youth self reliant and creating employment opportunities for them was the topmost priority of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, adding, they were moving in right direction.

