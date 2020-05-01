UrduPoint.com
Under Ehsaas Program Rs. 976.6 Million Distributed Among 80,980 Deserving

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:05 PM

Under Ehsaas program Rs. 976.6 million distributed among 80,980 deserving

Under Ehsaas Program Rs. 976.6 million has been distributed among 80,980 deserving across the district so far

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Under Ehsaas Program Rs. 976.6 million has been distributed among 80,980 deserving across the district so far.

According to district administration spokesman on Friday that across the district 48,895 in phase-1 and 47,807 in phase-2 ,while a total of 96,702 deserving were making cash payments under the cash Emergency program.

To facilitate the needy people 19 centers have been set up in the district including five in Bhalwal, three in Shahpur, three in Kotmomin, two in Sillanwali, five in Sargodha and one in Bhera, where uninterrupted cash payments were being made, he added.

